Whitmer elected to continue serving on National Governors Association Executive Committee

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was elected to the National Governors Association Executive Committee after a vote by fellow leaders of states and territories, according to a news release Friday.

Founded in 1908, the NGA is a bipartisan organization of the country’s governors that was formed to share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of freedom.

“It is my honor to continue serving on the NGA’s Executive Committee, where Republicans and Democrats come together to tackle big issues with bold ideas,” Whitmer said. “I will bring a Michigander’s perspective to this national group and I look forward to learning from the diverse group of leaders who are all committed to collaborating on challenges we all face.”

In addition to Whitmer, the following governors were elected to positions on the NGA Executive Committee:

  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, chairman
  • Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, vice chairman
  • Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama
  • Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona
  • Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado
  • Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts
  • Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York

Whitmer was also appointed Thursday by President Joe Biden to the Council of Governors, which addresses matters of homeland defense, the National Guard, disaster response and other safety and security issues.

RELATED: Whitmer appointed to President Biden's Council of Governors

