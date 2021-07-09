Cancel
Sinister Six Movie Back In Development?

With the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters continuing to lean the villain route around almost all of their upcoming projects, it makes sense that we would get a team-up of sorts in the future. And that might be the case sooner than later with insider Daniel Richtman having it that the studio is actively developing a Sinister Six movie. If this were true, it would greatly expand their current universe of bad guys and also likely tie in somehow to an upcoming Marvel movie.

