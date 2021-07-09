Sinister Six Movie Back In Development?

The eagerly awaited John Wick: Chapter 4 has officially started shooting, according to an image of a title banner that simply reads ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, which was shared by a newcomer to the franchise, actor Shamier Anderson, on Instagram. The fourth film in the ‘sleeper hit' franchise will see the return of Keanu Reeves as the infamous, sleek-suited, and sharp-shooting assassin John Wick, who still has the biggest target on his back within the assassin underworld. The franchise started with somewhat humble beginnings and a simple premise: a grieving widower avenges the death of a puppy posthumously gifted to him by his late wife, thus plunging him back into a dark underworld he once promised he’d never return to.