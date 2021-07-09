10 Years Later, Black Widow Is No Longer Broken
There’s a memorable line in The Avengers, when Black Widow tells an imprisoned Loki: “I got red in my ledger, I'd like to wipe it out.” It’s probably the most pertinent statement about who this character, played by Scarlett Johansson, was, is, and is desperately trying to be. Unlike Iron Man or Star-Lord, Natasha Romanoff is a Marvel hero of few, huskily-delivered words, and this remark speaks volumes about the super spy’s heroic narrative—one motivated by atonement for the pervasive ills of her past. But in the decade that Johansson has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in no less than seven films, her character has consistently played second, third, or fourth fiddle to leading male heroes, who’ve been afforded far more depth of character and development.www.elle.com
