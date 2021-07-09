10 Years Later, Black Widow Is No Longer Broken

Ahem, SPOILERS are coming, so if you haven’t seen Black Widow yet, you might want to hold off on reading. So was the movie worth the wait? Honestly, yes it was. It’s not just the action, even though that was great considering that Natasha and her ‘family’ brought the Red Room crashing to the ground, literally, and engaged in a great deal of fighting that was a little over the top at some points but was otherwise beautifully choreographed. Not only that, but the fans were given a pretty good look at what Natasha’s childhood was like, and on the outward side it was cheery, what many would call normal, and didn’t appear to be too stressful. But when things went sour and the family had to run, that was when it became pretty obvious that they were something other than a regular suburban family, especially when Natasha mentioned that she didn’t want to go back ‘there’. Poor Yelena, being only six years old, didn’t know as much about what was going on, but was still a dutiful daughter that did as she was told.