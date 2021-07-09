Savannah nonprofit helps kids in crisis with food, clothes
Savannah-based People of Action Caring for Kids (PACK) continues its work to help kids in crisis. The nonprofit’s most recent endeavor are “cottages” filled with items that might help a traumatized child when suddenly removed from a dangerous situation by police or children services. Volunteers sort and bag donated (or purchased) new items according to gender and age range so they’re ready to distribute any time.www.georgiahealthnews.com
