Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Cynthia Bailey And Teresa Giudice “Hit It Off” While Filming Real Housewives Spin-off; Cynthia Says “I’m Happy To Call Her My New Friend”

By Kim Stempel
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6bP4_0asE8gyg00

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s personal life is flourishing. On October 10, 2020, Cynthia married her man, Mike Hill . Their wedding had over 250 guests , so Bravo peaced out of filming the nuptials for RHOA due to Covid safety issues.

Cynthia isn’t letting any fine women come to her house when her husband is at home, and twerking is a no-no. Mike had a history of cheating on his previous wives , and Cynthia is removing any opportunity.

When Bravo announced that it was launching a Real Housewives All-Stars show, I was thrilled. The limited series features Housewives from different franchises staying together in a house in Turks and Caicos. Cynthia and Kenya Moore both repped RHOA . Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice packed their bikinis. Kyle Richards was the lone member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. Real Housewives of New York sent Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps . I hope someone is planning to unpack Ramona’s clothes for her.

Of course, there were already reports of drama . Kyle complimented every Housewife on the trip, except for Cynthia . Was there a fight over who wore the best caftan? Cynthia admitted that she had problems with Kyle . The model stated, “Here’s the thing: I like Kyle and we have tons of friends in common, but we definitely had a moment.” Cynthia added, “I really like Kyle a lot and I’m glad she’s part of the mash-up, even though we mashed it up.”

Cynthia told OK! , “Grown women in a house, or in a villa in our case, [for] eight days and we’re shooting non-stop. It’s a lot of not only big personalities, but a lot of different personalities under one roof, so not everybody is not going to agree,” she said.

But Cynthia clicked with someone unexpected. “Oh my God, I am like, in love with Teresa Giudice ,” Cynthia remarked. “And she was the one I knew the least and I had never really talked to. She is in such a happy place in her life.” I wonder if Teresa has converted Cynthia to the magic of pineapple?

RELATED: Kyle Richards Denies Feuding With Kenya Moore; Says Her Feud Is With Someone Else And Says Nice Things About Everyone Except Cynthia Bailey From Real Housewives All Stars Show

“She’s been through a lot, so I was really curious to kind of get to know her,” the RHOA star commented. “She’s obviously the only one in the group who has been to jail, you know, she’s like the comeback queen. She has really, really been through a lot in her personal life, and on the show, and it takes a really strong woman to just land on her feet the way that she has, and even be happier, to be honest,” Cynthia added.

Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice , served his-and-hers’ jail terms for federal fraud charges. Then Joe was deported to his native Italy. The couple divorced , and Teresa began dating her “soul mate” Luis “Louie” Ruelas in 2020.

Cynthia said, “She reminded me of myself when I met [husband] Mike [Hill] , Teresa is just in love — just like I’m like, ‘Mike, Mike, Mike’, she’s like, ‘ Louie , Louie, Louie,’” she commented.

It looks like Cynthia is leaving the spin-off with a new bestie. She explained, “I was excited to get to know her but then I didn’t realize how much we would actually hit it off. I really, really like Teresa Giudice a lot. I’m happy to call her my new friend,” Cynthia stated.

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Admits To “Bumping Heads” With Kyle Richards While Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT CYNTHIA AND TERESA HIT IT OFF? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH THE ALL-STAR SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Cynthia Bailey And Teresa Giudice “Hit It Off” While Filming Real Housewives Spin-off; Cynthia Says “I’m Happy To Call Her My New Friend” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
197
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Joe Giudice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Covid#Turks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Hints At Return To Real Housewives With TikTok Video

Well, well, well, what do we have here? What happens when a Housewives season falls flat on it’s face and thoughts, prayers, or medical science can’t bring it back from the dead? When this unusual phenomena occurs, someone at Bravo makes a phone call and calls in the big guns – or as my father […] The post Tamra Judge Hints At Return To Real Housewives With TikTok Video appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Stopped Posting Photos Of Her Kids Online Because They Don’t Like Attention; Tamra Says Real Housewives Fans Can “Be Cruel”

While Tamra Judge has always been a polarizing figure since her entrance onto the Real Housewives of Orange County, she’s damn good at being entertaining. And unlike some other ladies in the Real Housewives universe, she has always been open about her private life on screen. I still get chills thinking about her asking Simon […] The post Tamra Judge Stopped Posting Photos Of Her Kids Online Because They Don’t Like Attention; Tamra Says Real Housewives Fans Can “Be Cruel” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Shades Dorit Kemsley On Her Birthday Following Dorit’s Claims That Garcelle Is “Inauthentic”

Did Dorit Kemsley piss off the producers of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or something? She’s barely given us anything this season aside from her questionable claims that she never had a nose job. And her relatively stale fights with Kyle Richards. I’m not sure if she thinks wearing over-the-top outfits counts as bringing something to […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Shades Dorit Kemsley On Her Birthday Following Dorit’s Claims That Garcelle Is “Inauthentic” appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New York Reunion Reportedly On Hold Due To Bad Ratings And Potential Cast Shake-Up

Okay, what in the actual hell is happening on Real Housewives of New York? The ratings have fallen faster than Luann de Lesseps’ last marriage, and that’s saying something because she was Mrs. D ‘Agostino for approximately 5 minutes. Eboni K. Williams was highly touted as the new woman on the scene and the first […] The post Real Housewives Of New York Reunion Reportedly On Hold Due To Bad Ratings And Potential Cast Shake-Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant’s “Constant Backstabbing” Got On Her Nerves

My brain these days is 95% occupied with thoughts about the Real Housewives of Potomac. And frankly, I’m not mad about it. The ladies of Potomac made their Season 6 debut finally and it was exactly what Real Housewives dreams are made of. No one is doing it like them. Wendy Osefo’s party for her […] The post Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant’s “Constant Backstabbing” Got On Her Nerves appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Tom Girardi’s Conservatorship Made Official After “Neurocognitive Disorder” Diagnosis; His Brother Robert Girardi Now In Charge Of Tom And His Estate

I guess it’s hard to be in charge of an “estate” that only has three Count Basie records and maybe a VHS collection of Miami Vice. That said, Robert Girardi has had his brother’s back in the incredibly unsettling twist of fate that has become Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: American Horror Story. It’s bad […] The post Tom Girardi’s Conservatorship Made Official After “Neurocognitive Disorder” Diagnosis; His Brother Robert Girardi Now In Charge Of Tom And His Estate appeared first on Reality Tea.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Brooke Laughton Is Engaged

As more and more Below Deck cast members progress through different stages of land-life, us fans will be able to reconnect with some familiar faces.  And isn’t it nice to see some happy, ecstatic brides-to-be or pregnancy bumps on social media?  But most alums slip from our minds, like Below Deck Mediterranean Season One deck […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Brooke Laughton Is Engaged appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Sued For $243K And Luxury Jewelry Allegedly Transferred To Her By Tom Girardi

Well, the beat goes on but it’s not in a 4/4 time signature with a catchy hook. This is essentially the beatdown of Erika Jayne from the fallout of Tom Girardi basically embezzling from everyone who hired him as an attorney. The tears and mascara flowed on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last night and […] The post Erika Jayne Sued For $243K And Luxury Jewelry Allegedly Transferred To Her By Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Naomie Olindo Blames “Betrayal” And “Stumbling Upon Terrible Messages” For Breakup From Metul Shah

The men of Southern Charm are very familiar with, well, making disappointing decisions. Shep Rose’s womanizing ways. Craig Conover’s law school lies. Austen Kroll’s threesome video. Don’t even get me started on Thomas Ravenel. The only man we can truly rely on is Michael Kelcourse and his picture-perfect martinis. But throughout seven seasons, most of […] The post Naomie Olindo Blames “Betrayal” And “Stumbling Upon Terrible Messages” For Breakup From Metul Shah appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Naomie Olindo Says Metul Shah Split Is “Incredibly Embarrassing”; Asks Fans To Stop Bashing Him

When Naomie Olindo was a mainstay on Southern Charm, she was a bit of an underrated star. Sure, her relationship with Craig Conover was downright toxic, but I also appreciate a girl who knows what she wants. And for Naomie, that apparently didn’t involve a sewing machine WHATSOEVER. Naomie wasn’t afraid to speak her mind […] The post Naomie Olindo Says Metul Shah Split Is “Incredibly Embarrassing”; Asks Fans To Stop Bashing Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Reality Tea

Robyn Dixon Blames Pandemic For Lack Of Wedding Plans

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are the poster couple for non-marital commitment.  The Real Housewives of Potomac couple married in July 2005 and divorced in March 2012.  After cohabiting for awhile, they reunited as a couple. They’ve made their situation a prime story line on the the show.  It’s been dragged out for many a […] The post Robyn Dixon Blames Pandemic For Lack Of Wedding Plans appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant Is “A Big Liar” Who “Has To Own Her Mess”

There is arguably no better Real Housewives feud than the ongoing banter between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger. Since the beginning of the Real Housewives of Potomac, they’ve STAYED arguing and throwing shade. And their fights are some of the show’s most iconic moments. Gizelle taking the center seat at La Dame’s birthday party. Gizelle’s […] The post Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant Is “A Big Liar” Who “Has To Own Her Mess” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Robyn Dixon Says Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Potomac Was “Toxic”

After what was too long of a wait (for me anyway), Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back on our screens. And if you’ve watched episode one, you will understand why it’s one of the best franchises out there. They brought the shade and the drama already. Episode 1, people! Take note, other cities. So […] The post Robyn Dixon Says Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Potomac Was “Toxic” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Attorney Jay Edelson Alleges Tom Girardi Attempted To Bribe Him Before Bankruptcy Case; Says We Will See A “Different Erika Jayne” Under Oath

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills used to be a show about rich women who showed off their rich lady stuff. It’s currently about how Erika Jayne is trying to avoid finding herself in front of attorney, Jay Edelson. Between questioning Tom Girardi’s medical diagnosis and deciding whether or not EJ has gone from knee-deep to […] The post Attorney Jay Edelson Alleges Tom Girardi Attempted To Bribe Him Before Bankruptcy Case; Says We Will See A “Different Erika Jayne” Under Oath appeared first on Reality Tea.
RelationshipsPosted by
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Stars Nicole Nafziger And Azan Tefou Split After Five Years

One of the most befuddling couples in 90 Day Fiance history has to be Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou. Nicole always tried to swindle viewers into believing they had a real, honest relationship. Even though Azan wouldn’t hold her hand, made downright rude comments about her appearance and bailed on nearly every plan they ever […] The post 90 Day Fiance Stars Nicole Nafziger And Azan Tefou Split After Five Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, And Teddi Mellencamp For Singing Erika Jayne’s Song “XXPen$ive” Amidst Legal Allegations Against Erika

It’s hard to watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continue to give Erika Jayne such an easy ride when it comes to the atrocious allegations facing her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi. Tom’s accused of swindling millions from victims of nightmare-level accidents to fund EJ’s wannabe pop career. And when years of embezzlement accusations came […] The post Fans Slam Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, And Teddi Mellencamp For Singing Erika Jayne’s Song “XXPen$ive” Amidst Legal Allegations Against Erika appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Announces Trial Separation From Husband Sean Burke

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is now able to relax. She no longer has to showboat relationships outside of her marriage, will never have to see Kelly Dodd in person again, and can continue her journey to sobriety without being ridiculed by co-workers or strangers. Bravo did Real Housewives of Orange County and the viewing audience a solid […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Announces Trial Separation From Husband Sean Burke appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Says She’s Never Changed Her Face With Surgery Or Injections

Another reason for Sutton Stracke to be jealous of Crystal Kung Minkoff? The ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are known to compare everything in their lives.  And whether its shoes, purses, clothes, or plastic surgery, these Real Housewives always look their best.  How do they do it?  Well of course, it’s having access […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Says She’s Never Changed Her Face With Surgery Or Injections appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Scooter Braun Separates From Wife Amid Erika Jayne Affair Rumors

For once we get to talk about Erika Jayne and it has nothing to do with widows and orphans. It could have to do with interestingly-timed dissolutions of marriage with a man who answers to what old people ride around on in the grocery store. Thus far on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we know […] The post Scooter Braun Separates From Wife Amid Erika Jayne Affair Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Believes Erika Jayne Didn’t Know About Tom Girardi’s Embezzlement Accusations; Karen Cites Ray Huger’s IRS Issues As Reason For Believing Erika

The Real Housewives of Potomac can (mostly) do no wrong in my eyes. I stan the entire current cast, aside from newbie Mia Thornton, but that’s also because I don’t know her yet. They’re entertaining as hell, know how to slay a look, and bring the drama season after season. However, they have some questionable opinions about […] The post Karen Huger Believes Erika Jayne Didn’t Know About Tom Girardi’s Embezzlement Accusations; Karen Cites Ray Huger’s IRS Issues As Reason For Believing Erika appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 1

Community Policy