Cynthia Bailey And Teresa Giudice “Hit It Off” While Filming Real Housewives Spin-off; Cynthia Says “I’m Happy To Call Her My New Friend”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s personal life is flourishing. On October 10, 2020, Cynthia married her man, Mike Hill . Their wedding had over 250 guests , so Bravo peaced out of filming the nuptials for RHOA due to Covid safety issues.

Cynthia isn’t letting any fine women come to her house when her husband is at home, and twerking is a no-no. Mike had a history of cheating on his previous wives , and Cynthia is removing any opportunity.

When Bravo announced that it was launching a Real Housewives All-Stars show, I was thrilled. The limited series features Housewives from different franchises staying together in a house in Turks and Caicos. Cynthia and Kenya Moore both repped RHOA . Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice packed their bikinis. Kyle Richards was the lone member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. Real Housewives of New York sent Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps . I hope someone is planning to unpack Ramona’s clothes for her.

Of course, there were already reports of drama . Kyle complimented every Housewife on the trip, except for Cynthia . Was there a fight over who wore the best caftan? Cynthia admitted that she had problems with Kyle . The model stated, “Here’s the thing: I like Kyle and we have tons of friends in common, but we definitely had a moment.” Cynthia added, “I really like Kyle a lot and I’m glad she’s part of the mash-up, even though we mashed it up.”

Cynthia told OK! , “Grown women in a house, or in a villa in our case, [for] eight days and we’re shooting non-stop. It’s a lot of not only big personalities, but a lot of different personalities under one roof, so not everybody is not going to agree,” she said.

But Cynthia clicked with someone unexpected. “Oh my God, I am like, in love with Teresa Giudice ,” Cynthia remarked. “And she was the one I knew the least and I had never really talked to. She is in such a happy place in her life.” I wonder if Teresa has converted Cynthia to the magic of pineapple?

“She’s been through a lot, so I was really curious to kind of get to know her,” the RHOA star commented. “She’s obviously the only one in the group who has been to jail, you know, she’s like the comeback queen. She has really, really been through a lot in her personal life, and on the show, and it takes a really strong woman to just land on her feet the way that she has, and even be happier, to be honest,” Cynthia added.

Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice , served his-and-hers’ jail terms for federal fraud charges. Then Joe was deported to his native Italy. The couple divorced , and Teresa began dating her “soul mate” Luis “Louie” Ruelas in 2020.

Cynthia said, “She reminded me of myself when I met [husband] Mike [Hill] , Teresa is just in love — just like I’m like, ‘Mike, Mike, Mike’, she’s like, ‘ Louie , Louie, Louie,’” she commented.

It looks like Cynthia is leaving the spin-off with a new bestie. She explained, “I was excited to get to know her but then I didn’t realize how much we would actually hit it off. I really, really like Teresa Giudice a lot. I’m happy to call her my new friend,” Cynthia stated.

