This Resident Evil Village Mod Introduces Ethan's Biggest Fan

By Mary Osborne
svg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere amongst all of the horrific monsters in "Resident Evil Village," there's a man with a giant propeller for a head. Shortly after the release of "Village," filmmaker Richard Raaphorst accused Capcom of plagiarizing designs from his movie "Frankenstein's Army," including that of the propeller-headed henchman named Sturm. While Raaphorst hasn't filed an official claim against the developer — unlike artist Judy A. Juracek, who had similar claims against Capcom — some gamers might feel a bit weird about playing a game containing a monster that might violate copyright laws. Now, they no longer have to worry.

