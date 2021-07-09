Philadelphia Union, Flyers focus on young fans with a new partnership and program
The Philadelphia Union and Philadelphia Flyers have both taken actions to get more young people playing their sports — and to potentially cultivate future fans. The Philadelphia Union Foundation — the charitable arm of the Major League Soccer club — formed a partnership with The SWAG, an inner-city soccer program, to help encourage vulnerable youth to develop a passion for soccer. The goal of the partnership is to start participating children on a path to a healthier lifestyle with increased educational and collegiate scholarship opportunities.www.bizjournals.com
