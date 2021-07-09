12-year-old Louisiana boy shoots and kills home invader, saving his mother
Fearing for the lives of himself and his mother, a 12-year-old boy shot and killed a home invader in Clinton, La. According to police, witnesses saw Brad LeBlanc, 32, use a pistol to force his way into the house after making contact with the boy’s mother in the early morning of June 30. Once inside, a struggle between the two ensued, and the 12-year-old son retrieved a hunting rifle, shooting LeBlanc.www.audacy.com
Comments / 3