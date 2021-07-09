Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavs Offseason Targets: Analyzing How Jarrett Allen Fits

By Grant Afseth
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 8 days ago

DALLAS - At the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the Brooklyn Nets. At the time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would join add star-studded talent to a lineup of intriguing players such as Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.

The buzz escalated when James Harden decided he had enough with being a member of the Houston Rockets. With the chance to add an elite talent, the Nets ended up getting a four-team blockbuster deal done.

As part of the trade, Allen was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After showing intriguing signs of potential in a fortified frontcourt, the Cavs opted to keep Allen move on from Andre Drummond.

READ MORE: Will The Mavs Trade Kristaps Porzingis Before Next Season?

Allen, 23, is coming off an impressive 2020-21 campaign during his split time with the Nets and Cavaliers. In 63 games, he posted averages of 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

There are some factors in play that are worth taking into consideration but it isn't a lock for Allen to return to the Cavaliers despite him being a restricted free agent.

This leads us into the next point...

How Could The Mavericks Acquire Jarrett Allen?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWr18_0asE8Ch000
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers have the ability to match any offer sheet that Allen ends up signing in restricted free agency. There are a few outcomes that may need to occur for the Mavericks to be well-positioned to land him.

It's clear that whatever ends up amounting of the Cavaliers' No. 3 overall selection in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft it will play a pivotal role in the situation.

The most likely scenario is that Cade Cunningham will be the No. 1 selection but there is uncertainty beyond that choice. This is where it certainly becomes an interesting scenario to think about.

After the Pistons make their selection, next on the clock will be the Rockets at No. 2. Will they take Jalen Green? That's a possible outcome that has been "gaining momentum" lately. If so, that would leave Evan Mobley -- this year's top big man prospect -- as the consensus top prospect remaining.

The Cavaliers using the No. 3 pick to take Mobley would open up the possibility of a sign-and-trade scenario involving Allen. Cleveland no longer want to give an extension north of $100 million to keep around a center with a lesser ceiling.

Given that Allen is a restricted free agent, the Mavericks would need to provide actual value in a potential sign-and-trade scenario. This would be similar to when the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to deal Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers.

There are a few teams to watch in regards to a potential pursuit of Allen in free agency. The Charlotte Hornets have been the other team most linked to Allen other than the Mavericks in recent NBA rumors.

It will be important to track what happens with Richaun Holmes in free agency, too. The Hornets will undoubtedly be in on pursuing one of the top centers in this year's free agency class. If there are two intriguing options that become available, then that makes things easier for Dallas.

How Would Jarrett Allen Fit With The Mavericks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmhR4_0asE8Ch000
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The fit with Jarrett Allen and the Mavericks would be quite simple when evaluating how it works with Luka Doncic. As long as a player can make an impact without needing to initiate, they will fit in nicely with one of the NBA's elite playmakers.

Allen is an interior play-finisher that thrives at doing the dirty work near the basket. He would be the primary rim roller in the screen-and-roll game with Doncic while remaining active as a dunker's spot threat and offensive rebounder when not.

One of the limitations in the playoffs the Mavericks could not overcome was Porzingis' inability to reliably create offensive for himself. That could continue to be an issue for a few reasons.

Allen has a limited post-up repertoire as his weak frame prevents him from maintaining balance when going middle and having to battle physically. He relies too much on turning baseline into a hook that he doesn't consistently convert, too.

Allen is consistently effective on post-ups when he flashes middle before receiving the entry pass. This is his best option when posting up mismatches, particularly after a pick-and-roll switch or a semi-transition situation when he gets the early seal.

Many of the situations when flashing middle require simply turning and using length to finish. Is that a sustainable practice within the context of a playoff series where the other team is going to catch onto that? Of course, that remains to be seen.

Where Allen makes his mark offensively is through being a play-finisher feeding off of what the unit's playmakers can create. On a Luka-centric Mavericks team, that is a critical element to a role player potentially being successful in Dallas.

The most frequent play type Allen was involved in during his 2020-21 campaign was cuts. The Cavaliers involved him in simple dribble handoff sequences as well as involving him as a strong-side relief option and stationing him in the dunker's spot along the baseline.

There is a lot to like about what Allen provides in tradition high pick-and-roll situations. He is an aggressive finisher around the rim that tries to dunk everything he can. However, he also has a push shot in floater range he can turn to against drop coverage when needed in addition to being capable of inside-hand scoop finishes.

One of the more intriguing attributes that Allen brings to the table is his aggressive offensive rebounding. At his size, he would provide an impact in that area that no option on the roster can necessarily match, particularly against starter talent.

Where the potential fit for Allen becomes rather tricky will be a theme when evaluating any big man's trajectory with the Mavericks. Is there enough foot speed in the frontcourt if Porzingis is tasked with sliding over to the four?

That answer is a resounding no. The Mavericks simply cannot pair a big man with Porzingis in the frontcourt and expect to have a passable defense. It needs to be one or the other.

If the Mavericks do not feel as though Porzingis is the answer at the five spot, the team should absolutely pursue a player like Allen as a replacement -- not as a complement.

Allen would bring a needed presence as a rim protector that Porzingis has simply lacked since his meniscus tear. He's not as mobile as let's say a Myles Turner, but he certainly can make an improved impact as a paint protector.

From a dollars and cents perspective, it's certainly worth questioning whether paying big money for a non-elite big man in 2021 is worth the investment. That's always going to be a question.

READ MORE: Mavs’ Cuban 1-on-1 on Kidd, Harrison and Free Agency: ‘Relationships Are Everything’

Even when the Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, goes up against the same LA Clippers' small-ball group, it ends up being too much to overcome. However, will the Mavericks have to run into that level of execution of small ball again? If so, how long will this Clippers team remain together?

Right now, it's clear the Mavericks need to carve out a clear identity around Luka Doncic and need the necessary talent in order to do so. Allen would help in this regard and looking at the Atlanta Hawks, initially overpaying may be required.

Comments / 0

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
189
Followers
410
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Mavericks#Nba Players#The Houston Rockets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs#The Nets And Cavaliers#Nba Draft#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#The Charlotte Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks rumors roundup: Kawhi Leonard, Mike Conley, and more

The Dallas Mavericks are going to look vastly different at the start of the 2021-2022 season. Head coach Rick Carlisle departed after 13 seasons at the helm, and the Mavs replaced him with Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd. Dallas also has a new top executive in Nico Harrison, and Kidd is bringing in a new coaching staff. The on-court personnel could be different too.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

NBA Rumors: Kawhi, Lillard, Mavericks, Tucker, Cavaliers

The Mavericks are expected to pursue Kawhi Leonard and his ACL injury has not dissuaded the team’s interest in the former Finals MVP, according to longtime NBA Journalist Marc Stein (via Substack).... The post NBA Rumors: Kawhi, Lillard, Mavericks, Tucker, Cavaliers appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Evan Mobley would be perfect fit for Cavs in 2021 NBA draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Once again, they have a chance to beef up their roster through the draft. Among the prospects available, Evan Mobley seems to stand out the most. In his lone year with USC, the big man showed off his size, mobility, and inherent defensive ability. This set of skills makes him the ideal player for the Cavs, given the pieces they already have. After all, we’ve seen many top prospects underperform and falter after being drafted by a team that didn’t need him in the first place. Let’s walk through two key reasons why Mobley’s potential will be maximized if he dons the classic Wine and Gold jerseys.
NBAaudacy.com

Report: Mavs targeting former Doncic HC Igor Kokoskov for Jason Kidd's staff

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Mavericks have been doing everything they can to try and keep superstar Luka Doncic happy in the DFW. Now, it appears as though they are looking to take another step in that direction after reports surfaced that the team is targeting Doncic's former head coach, Igor Kokoskov, to join Jason Kidd's new staff.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

LOOK: Giannis Rises in Game 6; Kawhi & Igor Top Mavs Targets

DALLAS - Our Dallas Mavericks offseason tracker .... keeping you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the offseason. JULY 18: The Mavs continue to work to assemble a championship-caliber cast, on and off the floor - while at the same time watching Giannis Antetokounmpo push his Milwaukee Bucks to within one more win of an NBA championship.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs' Luka Doncic Picked As 2022 NBA MVP Favorite

DALLAS - It's never easy winning the NBA MVP award, but Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will widely be considered a serious contender for many seasons to come. For the 2021-22 season, the way-too-early betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook already have Doncic slated as the favorite to take home the honor.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Could Kawhi Leonard's ACL Surgery Impact Mavs' Pursuit In Free Agency?

DALLAS - The top NBA free agent on the market is set to be Kawhi Leonard if he declines his $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season. The LA Clippers announced on Tuesday that Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. There was no timetable provided for his potential return to basketball activities in advance of his free agency.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Source: Mavs Work Out Howard Forward Makur Maker

The Mavericks have scheduled a workout with Howard’s Makur Maker next week, a source tells us. Maker made history by being the first 5-star recruit to play for a HBCU. However, Maker’s season ended after just 2 games, and he only played one game against D1 competition due to a groin injury. In his lone game against Belmont, Maker scored 11 points on 5/10 shooting and recorded 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block with 5 turnovers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: How does Kawhi Leonard injury impact the Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks are eager to improve their roster this summer. They can create about $34 million in cap space if renounce their cap holds, move on from Josh Richardson, and decline Willie Cauley-Stein’s player option. Kawhi Leonard is the marquee free agent, and he will be the Mavs’ number one target. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor rumored Dallas as one of the top threats to steal the Klaw away from LA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy