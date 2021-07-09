The Chances That Biden Extends The Student Loan Payment Pause Just Went Up — A Lot
Student loan borrowers hoping that President Biden will extend the current moratorium on student loan payments just got a huge boost. The CARES Act, a law passed by Congress last year in response to the pandemic and recession, temporarily suspended all payments and froze all interest on government-held federal student loans. The bill also paused all collections activities on defaulted federal student loans. The student loan payment moratorium was originally set to last six months, but it has since been extended several times. The current extension of the moratorium ordered by President Biden is set to end on September 30, 2021.www.forbes.com
