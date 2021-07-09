Cancel
The Chances That Biden Extends The Student Loan Payment Pause Just Went Up — A Lot

By Adam S. Minsky
Student loan borrowers hoping that President Biden will extend the current moratorium on student loan payments just got a huge boost. The CARES Act, a law passed by Congress last year in response to the pandemic and recession, temporarily suspended all payments and froze all interest on government-held federal student loans. The bill also paused all collections activities on defaulted federal student loans. The student loan payment moratorium was originally set to last six months, but it has since been extended several times. The current extension of the moratorium ordered by President Biden is set to end on September 30, 2021.

Forbes

Forbes

POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Elizabeth Warren Says Student Loan Servicers Aren’t Prepared For Student Loan Repayment On October 1, But That’s Not What They Said

Are student loan servicers ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1?. Here’s what you need to know. If the question is whether your student loan servicer is ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1, the answer is it depends who you ask. If you ask Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the answer is a resounding “no.” Warren, along with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MA), asked several leading student loan servicers detailed questions about student loans and student loan repayment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The senators sent letters to the student loan services, asking them, among other questions, whether they are ready for student loan payments to resume. The student loan servicers each responded in writing.
POTUSCNBC

Student loan borrowers may get more time without having to make payments

Currently, student loan bills are scheduled to resume in October. But the debate over student loan forgiveness, and other changes, may lead to borrowers having more time before payments restart. Signs are mounting that student loan borrowers could get more time before they need to resume their payments. For more...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Cancelled $40 Billion Of Student Loans This Way

President Joe Biden has cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing debate about student loan cancellation, here’s a fact that may come as a surprise: Biden has now cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans since becoming president in January. Here’s the breakdown:
POTUSAOL Corp

Democrats sound alarm on student loan collections as payment restart looms

Several prominent Democratic lawmakers are asking the Education Department (ED) about student debt collection practices in the face of a potential wave of student loan defaults when the pandemic payment pause expires, Yahoo Finance has learned. "With student loan and interest payments scheduled to resume on October 1, 2021, and...
U.S. PoliticsABA Journal

2nd Circuit says private student loans can be discharged in bankruptcy

Privately issued student loans may be discharged in bankruptcy, a federal appeals court has ruled. In its decision Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at New York affirmed a bankruptcy court’s denial of Navient Solutions’ motion to dismiss a case brought by a borrower who argued his private educational loans were discharged in bankruptcy.
POTUSFortune

Biden administration brings on a big supporter for student-loan forgiveness

Student-loan forgiveness continues to hang in the balance at a time when many borrowers still feel vulnerable. On July 6, however, the U.S. Department of Education announced an appointment that has the potential to tip the scales in favor of more student-debt cancellation. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. July 26. ENROLLMENT. 847.
POTUSFortune

Some Education Department officials favor another student loan freeze extension

Less than a month after Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to extend the freeze on student loan repayments through March 31, 2022, Education Department officials are reportedly also pushing the White House for a payment reprieve. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. July 26. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Could Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And The Eviction Moratorium End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden administration cancels $55.6M in student loan debt

The Biden administration has canceled $55.6 million in student loan debt for victims of a for-profit college fraud, the Department of Education announced Friday. Why it matters: The Department of Education said it canceled the loan payments for 1,800 borrowers who attended Westwood College, Marinello Schools of Beauty and the Court Reporting Institute.
POTUSFortune

Federal student-loan servicers aren’t ready for payments to resume in the fall

Student-loan borrowers aren’t the only ones unprepared for payments to restart in the fall. On July 13, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey sent a letter to President Joe Biden with findings from a questionnaire sent to federal student-loan servicers that indicate the companies need more time “to ensure that borrowers are supported when reentering payment on their student loans.”
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loans Won’t Get Cancelled Unless These 5 Things Happen

Before President Joe Biden enacts student loan cancellation, 5 things must happen. Here’s what you need to know. It seems like every day there is some legislator, advocate, or student loan borrower calling on Biden to cancel student loan debt. Some say he promised student loan cancellation when running for president. Others say he said he would cancel student loans day one. Still others say he hasn’t cancelled enough student loan debt. The reality is that Biden has cancelled $3 billion of student loans since becoming president. Call the amount substantial. Call it insignificant. However, most student loan borrowers are focused on the potential for a larger prize: wide-scale student loan cancellation. Many don’t understand what’s taking so long, why it hasn’t happen, and when they can expect their student loans to get cancelled. Here’s the thing: like most things, there is a process. Congress hasn’t cancelled student loans because there’s not enough support in Congress from both political parties to cancel student loans, whether for $10,000 or $50,000. Will Biden cancel student loan debt? For that to happen, five things must happen:

