Environment

Storm Chaser Patiently Waits and Finally Captures Rare Quadruple Microburst

By Jessica Stewart
mymodernmet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm chasers live for the beauty of intense weather. Photographer Mike Olbinski is no different. His love of weather started at a young age and, actually, it was this love that inspired him to pick up the camera. Now, he's a professional wedding and portrait photographer while continuing to chase storms any chance he gets. His hard work recently paid off when he was rewarded with a rare quadruple microburst.

