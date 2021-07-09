Storm Chaser Patiently Waits and Finally Captures Rare Quadruple Microburst
Storm chasers live for the beauty of intense weather. Photographer Mike Olbinski is no different. His love of weather started at a young age and, actually, it was this love that inspired him to pick up the camera. Now, he's a professional wedding and portrait photographer while continuing to chase storms any chance he gets. His hard work recently paid off when he was rewarded with a rare quadruple microburst.mymodernmet.com
