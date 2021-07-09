This crowdsourced payments tracker wants to solve the ransomware visibility problem

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.