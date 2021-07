The second-generation BMW 2-series coupe has officially arrived and is set to be available in rear-wheel-drive 230i and an all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive model. Different from the four-door 2-Series Gran Coupe, the two-door Coupe takes notes from the 3 Series and 4 Series. The latest model promises a longer and wider body, but its weight has been trimmed down due to the use of aluminum for its construction. The new Coupe appears to take on a more modest version of the BMW’s ever-expanding kidney grille design. The 2 Series sees a more conventional front end as opposed to the 4 Series. The car features the brand’s active air control flaps that promise greater aerodynamic efficiency.