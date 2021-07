Simone Inzaghi will takeover at Inter Milan in the coming days and he has his work cut out if they are to keep the Series A title. Inter are going to need to find replacements for Ashley Young and Achraf Hakimi with the latter deal not yet official, but it’s just a matter of time before he joins PSG. Ex-United winger/full-back Young has returned to Aston Villa where he looks set to retire.