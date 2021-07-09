Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Parson vetoes bill ending EPA-mandated emissions testing near St. Louis

By Allison Kite
Posted by 
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09urZ8_0asE7Bhe00

With the threat of millions of dollars in sanctions looming, Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed legislation that would have removed three St. Louis-area counties from a federally-mandated vehicle emissions testing program .

In a letter to lawmakers, Parson said he vetoed House Bill 661 because the potential for federal penalties undermine his administration’s work on transportation and “the state’s ability to provide reliable transportation infrastructure into the future.”

“By exempting such noncompliant counties, Missouri would violate the federal Clean Air Act and would lose significant funding for certain highway projects and grants in the St. Louis area in the amount of $52 million annually,” Parson said in his veto letter .

The Missouri General Assembly passed the bill this spring despite that possibility. A fiscal note attached to the bill pegged the potential cost at $52 million. And last month, the Environmental Protection Agency warned Parson in a letter that the federal government could find Missouri out of compliance with requirements of the Clean Air Act if the program is halted.

“The sanctions that would apply, pursuant to a finding from EPA that Missouri has failed to implement any requirement of an approved state implementation plan, would be significant,” Edward Chu, the agency’s acting regional administrator, wrote.

Those could include the $52 million in highway funds Parson noted. The agency could also take over management of the state’s air quality program.

Michael Berg, a lobbyist for the Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club, commended Parson for the veto, saying the decision was good for the air and for the state’s highway budget.

“We need to improve our air quality in the St. Louis area,” Berg said. “The air is not up to federal standards, and this bill would have taken away an important tool to do so and would have run afoul of the EPA guidelines.”

Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties are all required to participate in a vehicle emissions inspection program to bring the area into compliance with federal clean air standards for ground-level ozone, which can cause throat irritation and exacerbate respiratory illnesses.

St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis are also in the program but were not targeted by the bill.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources already submitted a plan to EPA to have Franklin and Jefferson counties removed from the program, citing improvements in air quality .

Legislators from the area have long sought to remove the requirement from the three counties surrounding St. Louis, saying it’s burdensome. They passed HB 661 in the waning hours of this spring’s legislative session, tacking it onto a broader transportation bill with provisions regulating towing rates and cost estimates for state construction projects that Parson also objected to.

“I hope to work with the General Assembly next session to continue addressing transportation issues facing the state without jeopardizing the state’s highway funds,” he wrote in his veto letter.

Legislators who wanted the emissions program to end said during the legislative session that the possibility of sanctions was overstated.

During debate on the bill earlier this year, Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, called the idea that EPA could take over the air quality program or impose sanctions “utter nonsense.”

“It is a question of whether we’re going to bend the knee to every federal mandate,” he said, “every federal bureaucrat who wants to exercise their petty power to impose that on citizens of the United States.”

The post Parson vetoes bill ending EPA-mandated emissions testing near St. Louis appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 11

Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

727
Followers
297
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Bob Onder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Emissions Testing#Vehicle Emissions#House#The Sierra Club#Hb 661#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri finally mining untapped potential with move toward renewable energy

This story was produced by Missouri Information Corps.  After years spent lagging behind its neighbors in renewable energy production, Missouri may finally be on the cusp of a green makeover of its power grid. That’s the cautiously optimistic prognosis of renewable energy advocates after a recent surge in wind farm construction in the state and in […] The post Missouri finally mining untapped potential with move toward renewable energy appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri urges CDC to waive $25 limit for vaccine incentive plan

Missouri requested Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reconsider its rejection of the state’s vaccine incentive plan. Robert Knodell, the acting director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, urged CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to make an exception to CDC guidance that states incentives may not exceed $25 in value per […] The post Missouri urges CDC to waive $25 limit for vaccine incentive plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PoliticsPosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri House Democrats continue fight over Medicaid expansion brief

Missouri House Democrats are questioning the cost and authority for a friend-of-the-court brief filed on behalf of the full House in the Medicaid expansion appeal heard this week by the Missouri Supreme Court. In a letter sent Wednesday to House Speaker Rob Vescovo, Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield and Assistant Minority Floor Leader […] The post Missouri House Democrats continue fight over Medicaid expansion brief appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

As COVID causes hospitals to fill, Springfield asks Missouri for temporary care site

Facing a looming shortage of beds caused by rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, healthcare providers in Springfield are asking the state to set up temporary hospital beds so existing hospital space can be dedicated to caring for the most severely ill. The alternate care site would treat patients stable enough to be removed from local hospitals, […] The post As COVID causes hospitals to fill, Springfield asks Missouri for temporary care site appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri Medicaid expansion in the hands of the state Supreme Court

After an eight-year fight over Medicaid expansion, the arguments are over.  The question of whether 275,000 people will receive state-paid health care coverage is in the hands of the Missouri Supreme Court. Oral arguments took place Tuesday in an expedited appeal. The seven judges must decide whether Medicaid eligibility will expand, as directed by the constitutional […] The post Fate of Missouri Medicaid expansion in the hands of the state Supreme Court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Cedar County, MOPosted by
Missouri Independent

While Cedar County awaits ruling in CAFO lawsuit, a large chicken operation moves in

STOCKTON — When the attorney general’s office asked a judge in 2019 to lift a temporary restraining order blocking a Missouri law pre-empting county regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, that were stricter than the state’s, the argument was straightforward. No one was trying to build a large animal feeding operation in Cedar […] The post While Cedar County awaits ruling in CAFO lawsuit, a large chicken operation moves in appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Clay County, MOPosted by
Missouri Independent

Jay Nixon plans to headline Clay County Democrat event, fueling Senate speculation

While Democrats hoping to capture the party’s 2022 U.S. Senate nomination scramble to raise their profile, and the Republican field increasingly looking like a scrum, Jay Nixon is waiting quietly in the wings.  A Democrat who served two terms as governor and four as attorney general, Nixon began fielding calls from national party leaders the […] The post Jay Nixon plans to headline Clay County Democrat event, fueling Senate speculation appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Maine StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

What is the ‘Show Me State’ showing its citizens and the nation?

The state of Missouri, the “Show Me State,” is located in the heart of America. In addition to the sass and symbolism the nickname and location connote, what a great geographical and strategic position to be in — to lead, to bring about positive improvements in the lives of its citizens and be a great […] The post What is the ‘Show Me State’ showing its citizens and the nation? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Missouri Independent

Betty Thompson and Hazel Erby became matriarchs of Black politics in St. Louis

The neighborhood children would affectionately call them “Mama Erby” and “Mama Thompson.” For decades, Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby and Former State Rep. Betty Thompson lived right behind each other in University City, a close-knit community in the St. Louis region.  The neighborhood’s “mothers” would be the first ones to hear about any […] The post Betty Thompson and Hazel Erby became matriarchs of Black politics in St. Louis appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri is facing a pediatric behavioral health crisis

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been generally accepted that the virus is not as dangerous to children. Of our nation’s more than 600,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, nearly 400 have occurred in children ages 0 to 17. For anyone tempted to view this impact dispassionately as “minimal,” we can assure you […] The post Missouri is facing a pediatric behavioral health crisis appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Tax relief for Missouri medical marijuana businesses vetoed by Gov. Parson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vetoed legislation Friday that would have lifted a prohibition on licensed medical marijuana companies deducting business expenses on their taxes. In his letter vetoing the measure, Parson didn’t mention the medical marijuana provisions. He said his decision to reject the bill came down to a section lawmakers included that would have provided tax relief for businesses impacted by city-wide or county-wide public health restrictions.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Missouri health officials predict weeks of rising COVID cases due to Delta variant

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing a surge in infection in Missouri’s large urban areas, and the state can expect at least “a few more weeks” of rising case numbers before an improvement, the state’s epidemiologist said Friday morning.  Speaking to reporters in an online briefing just hours after the state reported its highest […] The post Missouri health officials predict weeks of rising COVID cases due to Delta variant appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POTUSPosted by
Missouri Independent

Biden administration defends push to boost COVID vaccinations after Parson criticism

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s key COVID-19 advisers on Thursday defended the administration’s strategies for boosting vaccinations in the states, after Missouri’s governor said federal door-to-door outreach efforts are not welcome there. Top Biden adviser Jeff Zients said anyone mischaracterizing the administration’s attempts is “doing a disservice to the country.” Gov. Mike Parson voiced his […] The post Biden administration defends push to boost COVID vaccinations after Parson criticism appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

‘Surge response team’ arrives in Missouri amid COVID spike caused by Delta variant

As federal officials land in Missouri at the request of the state to assist with combatting a wave of new COVID cases spurred by the Delta variant, Gov. Mike Parson publicly rebuffed outreach strategies President Joe Biden touted. On Tuesday, a member of the newly-created federal surge response team arrived in the Springfield area to […] The post ‘Surge response team’ arrives in Missouri amid COVID spike caused by Delta variant appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s Medicaid history

The Missouri legislature’s recent special session on Medicaid involves a dominant state issue with a long and fascinating history. It begins in 1945 when President Harry Truman called for a national health insurance program. Twenty years later, Congress added two health-care provisions of Truman’s vision into the Social Security law. It was signed by President […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s Medicaid history appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PoliticsPosted by
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: The two sides of Bob Griffin

The passing of former Missouri House Speaker Bob Griffin last week reminds me of a conflict I’ve seen so often with public officials between dedication to serving the public versus seeking financial or political gain. In his historic 15 years as speaker, Griffin accomplished so much and respect from his colleagues of both sides of […] The post Capitol Perspectives: The two sides of Bob Griffin appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

With cases rising, new law will shield Missouri businesses from COVID lawsuits

As a new surge of COVID cases overtakes Missouri, businesses, healthcare providers and houses of worship will soon be shielded from most COVID-related lawsuits under a bill Gov. Mike Parson signed Wednesday. Senate Bill 51, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, provides sweeping protections for businesses unless a high standard of proof can be met. […] The post With cases rising, new law will shield Missouri businesses from COVID lawsuits appeared first on Missouri Independent.

Comments / 11

Community Policy