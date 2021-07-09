Zac Brown Band Releases Two New Songs Co-Written by Luke Combs

It was another great weekend for new music, with Zac Brown Band, Chris Young and more dropping new tunes. Zac Brown Band treated fans to not one, but two new songs. The tracks, “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song,” were both co-written by Zac, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton. “Getting to write with Luke Combs for the first time was great,” Zac shared on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.” “He’s got great sensibility for parts and then singing along, man, what a voice,” adding, “Luke’s a great writer and of course he’s an amazing singer, and it was fun. I hope we do more together.”