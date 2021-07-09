Zac Brown Band Releases Two New Songs Co-Written by Luke Combs
The Zac Brown Band shared more new music with fans on Friday, July 9, releasing new songs "Out in the Middle" and "Old Love Song," both of which were co-written by Luke Combs. The two songs were written by the band's Zac Brown with Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, and Brown shared on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country that getting to write Combs for the first time was "great."popculture.com
