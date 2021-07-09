Boyhood memories of bicycling

Once again, we called upon the Facebook group Nostalgic Haywood County to share memories of the bookmobile. They responded with enthusiasm:. “I grew up in the Iron Duff community on a county side road (Buck Ridge). The bookmobile only stayed on Iron Duff Road, so I would walk from down in the cove of Buck Ridge over the fields to Aunt Fanny Davis’ house on Iron Duff Road. … Momma could see me until I got to the top of the hill, then she would call Aunt Fanny on the party line and have her watch for me to come down the ridge to her house. The bookmobile stopped in Aunt Fanny’s driveway. As soon as school was out for the summer, I would find out what day the bookmobile was coming and plan my trip to Aunt Fanny’s. Aunt Fanny and I would walk up the driveway and wait for the bookmobile to come. Carefully I picked out my books and put them in a grocery bag for the trip home. Many a long summer day was passed reading those books. Many years later I now live in Aunt Fanny’s house. Too bad the bookmobile doesn’t stop any more.” — Kathy Green.