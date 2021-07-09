Boyhood memories of bicycling
Cycling seems to be all the rage today. When I was young, it was something that you did, only it was called bicycling. Words get shorter all the time. One of these days they will probably retire some of the letters of the alphabet as nobody will be using them. One word that I remember vividly was oleomargarine. I knew that it would be shortened, but I thought it would become oleo not margarine. However, oleo has nothing to do with bicycling which is my subject for the day.www.villages-news.com
