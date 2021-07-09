Cancel
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County Community Arts Organization Acquires Land to Build New Theatre

By Billy Thomas
olyarts.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the closure of Yelm’s Triad Theater in 2019, Thurston County’s community theaters were relegated to only Olympia. That will change soon with the opening of a new community theater just thirty minutes south of Washington’s capital. Tenino Young at Heart Theatre (TYT), the town’s oldest theater company, has recently acquired a plot of land on Sussex Avenue. Plans are now in place to construct an entirely new community theater, with four to five TYT productions expected to place per year.

