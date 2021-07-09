College Football Links From Across the Country (7/9/21)
College Football Links (July 9, 2021) Happy Friday, Hoosier fans! A great holiday weekend turned into a great week as IU beat out Nebraska and Wisconsin to gain commitment from James Monds III Sunday, and picked up four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper on Wednesday. We are still waiting for a handful of players who visited last month to make their final decisions. Take a listen to our June Recruiting Update podcast for more about those guys.
