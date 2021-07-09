Annual Independence Day Tradition Continues In Plandome
For 99 years, Independence Day in Plandome, in an event hosted by Plandome Association Inc., has been marked by a bicycle parade around the Village Green. “Last year, we did a much more modified celebration, unfortunately not to this extent,” the Plandome Association Inc. president Jim George said. “We were able to at least commemorate the day this year, despite COVID. But this year we obviously brought it back to the full event.”manhassetpress.com
