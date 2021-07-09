What Windows 11 means for Windows on Arm, and why it will bring more big name apps

Microsoft and Qualcomm first introduced Windows on ARM back in 2017, but it took some time for ARM devices to catch on. The ability to run Windows on ARM-based processors is a big deal. ARM processors offer always-on connectivity, instant wake, and many of them come with cellular connectivity without adding a premium to the price. The first few Windows on ARM devices all had the same processors, and they weren’t very good. But nowadays, there are multiple ARM processors designed for PCs and devices using each one. That means there’s a bit more choice than there used to be in this space. To help you find them, we’ve rounded up the best Windows on ARM laptops you can buy right now.