What Windows 11 means for Windows on Arm, and why it will bring more big name apps
Making it easier for developers to port apps to Arm at their own speed without losing the convenience of emulation should make Windows on Arm more credible. Although the devices are typically thin and light PCs you can easily use as a tablet–and the demo of the new touch features in Windows 11 was done on an Arm-based Surface Pro X 2–the idea of Windows on Arm is that it's "just Windows" that happens to be running on a Snapdragon Arm processor. It gets longer battery life but also does everything Windows normally does, including running the full range of software (and being deployed through Autopilot or Group Policy, managed through Microsoft Endpoint Manager or Configuration Manager and updated through Windows Update for Business or Windows Software Update Services).www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0