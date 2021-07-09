Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Public Input Sought for New Election Model for Sonoma County

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonoma County Registrar of Voters is seeking public input on it’s newly released election model draft. The plan details how Sonoma County intends to transition from its current polling place election model to the more modern Voter’s Choice Act election model. Named after the law on which it is based, this election model allows a county elections office to mail all active, registered voters a ballot, provided that a long series of requirements are met. It comes after three virtual public meetings in May in which public feedback was given about ways the Registrar of Voters Office can improve voters’ experiences and make the voting process more friendly and accessible to all. Public feedback on the draft is open until July 23rd.

