‘Big Brother 23’: Has Frenchie Found His First Target in Week 1?

The Big Brother 23 houseguests haven’t even been in the house a whole week and there are already so many alliances and deals your head is going to spin. And most of that is because of current Head of Household Frenchie. In what is already being called the worst HOH reign in BB history, Frenchie has made alliances and deals left and right. He has also told everyone they’re safe at one point or another just go to back on his word over and over again. It’s truly hard to believe that it’s not even been a whole week yet. It’s going to be even more hard to believe after you get a look at this alliance and deals report for BB23 Week 1.