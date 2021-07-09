Cancel
TV Shows

‘Big Brother 23’: Has Frenchie Found His First Target in Week 1?

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The season 23 houseguests aren’t waiting to play Big Brother. Targets and alliances already started to form on Day 2. Did Brandon “Frenchie” French find his target in the first week? Here is everything you need to know. [Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Big Brother 23 live feed on July 8...

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The first update; who is struggling?

Tonight, the Big Brother 23 live feeds turned on for the first time — how could you not be excited about that? It feels like a fun season already based on the cast. Oh, and did we mention that we already have our first Head of Household? Frenchie is in power and with that, we’ll have to wait and see just what he chooses to do. We just hope that we can get some sense of where his head is at tonight…
TV ShowsPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Julie Chen Moonves on Frenchie declining the Big Brother double or nothing offer

Vin Diesel was nowhere to be found on CBS Wednesday night, and yet the action came both fast and furious on the live 90-minute season premiere of Big Brother. After four different challenges to select captains, all the players being divided into teams of four, and then the season's first Head of Household competition, Frenchie and his Jokers emerged victorious, making him the first HOH and his entire team of Azah, Britini, and Derek F. safe from eviction.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Big Brother's Frenchie May Have Already Made A Big Mistake As HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the live feeds of Big Brother Season 23 as of Thursday, July 8th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 23 just started, and alliances are already being made, and deals struck. That's thanks in part to a cast that's about the most well-versed in the show that we've seen in a long time, but also thanks to some folks in the house potentially over-playing. First Head of Household of the season Brandon "Frenchie" French is one of those people, and it could be the biggest mistake he makes during his HOH.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Week 1 Veto Competition Results

First Veto spoilers of the season for Big Brother this summer as Frenchie’s bizarro world approach of targeting, retargeting, nominating, and retargeting again has set us up with some potentially interesting scenarios around the next few turns. Read on for the latest Big Brother spoilers. Frenchie put Alyssa and Kyland...
TV ShowsEW.com

Big Brother recap: Has the first HOH already blown up his whole game?

As with every season of Big Brother, the 90-minute live move-in was largely dull. Lots of introductions, a few challenges, but not much to give us a sense of how this season will play out or an understanding of the overall dynamic of the house. Now, though, with the houseguests divided into four teams and the first HOH getting ready to nominate the first two people to go on the block, things are starting to heat up.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 premiere: Who won the first HoH Competition?

Who won the first HoH Competition on tonight’s Big Brother 23 premiere? As you would imagine, that’s something we’re eager to break down and discuss further tonight. The Head of Household is being done a little bit differently than usual for the live move-in special. Instead of everyone competing for it, we’re instead going to have four team captains take part. One of them will win, but there’s another wrinkle that will be thrown their way.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23: Nomination Anticipation In Week 1

We kicked off a brand new season of Big Brother Wednesday night and with that came premiere night live feeds! Wednesday night on the Big Brother live feeds, Frenchie started to put together his plan for week one of Big Brother 23. As we know, Frenchie is HOH this week...
TV & VideosBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23: Counting The Votes In Week 1 [POLL]

It’s Eviction Eve in the Big Brother 23 house, and either Travis or Alyssa will join the not-so-elite list of Big Brother first boots. And since this has been a very usual and dramatic first week, it should come as no surprise that there has been very little push for from either nominee. Travis did a little work bonding with people, but there has been no real heavy campaigning. It’s very strange, and hopefully not an indication of how the rest of the season is going to play out. But let’s take a look at how the votes should play out this week.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Alliances And Deals Update – Week 1

The Big Brother 23 houseguests haven’t even been in the house a whole week and there are already so many alliances and deals your head is going to spin. And most of that is because of current Head of Household Frenchie. In what is already being called the worst HOH reign in BB history, Frenchie has made alliances and deals left and right. He has also told everyone they’re safe at one point or another just go to back on his word over and over again. It’s truly hard to believe that it’s not even been a whole week yet. It’s going to be even more hard to believe after you get a look at this alliance and deals report for BB23 Week 1.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother Champion Josh Martinez And More Veterans React To Frenchie's Disastrous HOH

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Big Brother's episode that aired Wednesday, July 14. Read at your own risk!. Brandon "Frenchie" French had about the most chaotic week a Head of Household has had in Big Brother history, and it's not just fans who think that. As the ridiculousness of Frenchie's disastrous first week as HOH played out on CBS in the latest episode, Josh Martinez and other former players took to the internet to talk about just how much he's messed up this week.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother Spoilers: Who Will Probably Be Evicted Week 1

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds! Read at your own risk!. Brandon "Frenchie" French has headlined a chaotic week in the Big Brother household, and his indecision and tendency to create a ton of alliances has resulted in a lot more action than fans are typically used to seeing this early. Now that the dust has settled on the drama, it's looking like we know who the first exit of Big Brother Season 23 will be.
TV SeriesBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Episode 3 Recap: Frenchie Runs Out Of Options Again

You know what is the darnedest thing? Even though you’ve promised everyone in the Big Brother 23 house safety, you still have to nominate people for eviction. And once again, Frenchie found himself out of options when the Power of Veto forced him to make a third nomination this week. So who did he go back on his word to this week? Read on to find out.
TV Showstoofab.com

Big Brother Blowout: Frenchie Thinks His Awful HOH 'A Total Success' as He Keeps Making It Worse

The farmer thinks he's two steps ahead of all the other Houseguests when it comes to perception and strategy, but we think he might be two steps behind himself!. We give Frenchie credit having the nerve to walk right up to people and be honest about why he's making the decisions he's making. But when those decisions are stupid and his reasons terrible, it makes for awful "Big Brother" gameplay -- and great TV!
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Big Brother: Season 24? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 23rd season features an all-new group of players and will feature a flight attendant, make-up artist, start-up founder, farmer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist, and an attorney, among others. For the first time in the show’s history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse. The players are Alyssa Lopez (24), Azah Awasum (30), Brent Champagne (28), Britini D’Angelo (24), Christian Birkenberger (23), Claire Rehfuss (25), Derek Frazier (29), Derek Xiao (24), Brandon “Frenchie” French (34), Hannah Chaddha (21), Kyland Young (29), Sarah Steagall (27), Tiffany Mitchell (40), Travis Long (22), Whitney Williams (30), and Xavier Prather (27). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the extra-large grand prize of $750,000.

