How to Hold the Olympics During a State of Emergency

By Grace Woodruff
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Olympic Committee is unwavering, even in the face of rising COVID cases and a state of emergency: The games will go on. The question is: Should they?. COVID cases in Tokyo are currently at their highest since May, with 920 new infections reported on Tuesday. A mere 15 percent of Japanese residents are fully vaccinated. Eighty-three percent of the 1,527 Japan residents polled several weeks ago by the newspaper the Asahi Shimbun agreed that the games should be postponed or canceled altogether. Now, with two weeks to go until the Olympic Games officially begin, it seems there is no hurdle high enough to result in a total cancellation of the games.

