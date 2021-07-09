How to prevent ransomware attacks with a zero-trust security model

Often, ideas are ahead of their time. In October 2017, IDC’s Simon Piff and Hugh Ujhazy published a paper positing that data was the new endpoint. There is good chance that, in the near future, they will stand on the same zero-trust pedestal as Forrester’s John Kindervag, who’s credited with creating the zero-trust security model around 2010. While the zero-trust concept was very much alive and was gathering interest, even four short years ago the concept was only a shadow of what today is the latest and greatest approach to cybersecurity. But if you read the IDC paper searching for where the authors discuss zero-trust, well, I will save you the trouble—it is not there. Perhaps that’s proof positive that the idea was ahead of its time!