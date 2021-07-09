10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lucas Rangel

Lucas Rangel is a lot like so many other young men his own age; he’s a social media star who made it big in the acting and the YouTube games. He posts videos and makes himself look good for the camera, and people eat it up. He might not have a traditional job, but that doesn’t mean he’s not doing well for himself at a young age. His fans know a lot about him already, but do you really know as much as you think you know? Let’s find out. We’ve done some digging into his life, and we have all the answers for you here.