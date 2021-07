A new biometrics privacy ordinance has taken effect across New York City, putting new limits on what businesses can do with the biometric data they collect on their customers. From Friday, businesses that collect biometric information -- most commonly in the form of facial recognition and fingerprints -- are required to conspicuously post notices and signs to customers at their doors explaining how their data will be collected. The ordinance applies to a wide range of businesses -- retailers, stores, restaurants and theaters, to name a few -- which are also barred from selling, sharing or otherwise profiting from the biometric information that they collect.