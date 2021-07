If watching the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup last night (for the second year in a row!) wasn’t enough for you, here’s a way to get even closer to the team. Coors Light, the official beer of the team, gathered shavings of ice from the rink at Amalie Area during the Stanley Cup Final and will now use that ice to brew “Champions Ice,” a limited-edition beer. It will be available on tap in bars around the Tampa area starting on Monday, the day of the Lightning’s boat parade.