OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve seen just a few clouds to start your Sunday, but we may see a few more clouds up there this afternoon. Rain chances are, once again, rather low today. I held a 20% chance of rain through the early part of the afternoon. Most, if any, rain that does fall in our area today will be west of Omaha. Yesterday we saw a downpour pop up right over Omaha. It’s always possible to see a stray downpour like that when the atmosphere is set up the way it is right now, but again, I believe most of that rain will fall to our west today. Otherwise look for a high near 84 with partly sunny skies.