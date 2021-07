Gareth Southgate says a semi-final isn't "enough to fulfil" his players, who see it as just the next barrier to be knocked down. England's game against Denmark will be this squad's second in successive major tournaments, but the country's sixth as a whole. No English side has gotten past the stage since 1966, and Southgate said the players would now feel unsatisfied if they didn't make the final.“We’ve knocked off so many hoodoos or perceived barriers already and I feel like this group of players will feel this is just the next challenge. I guess the interesting part for...