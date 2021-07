England are only one game away from reaching their first major tournament final since 1966 but in their path stands a side who have become the story of Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate will be more than aware that despite being backed by the majority at Wembley, it is Denmark who will be the neutrals’ favourite to advance to the final, after a memorable run that has seen the team win hearts both at home and across the world. The consensus is that following Christian Eriksen’s collapse in their opening game of the tournament, Denmark have been carried to this...