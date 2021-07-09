Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenville by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenville THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible in Taylors, Greer and vicinity through 130 PM.alerts.weather.gov
