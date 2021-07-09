Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT, the public and media continues to report flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell earlier this morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Laureles, Olmito, Cameron Park, La Paloma, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Resaca Middle School, Los Cuates, Lopez - Riggins Elementary School, Library Memorial Middle School, Los Fresnos City Offices, Rancho Viejo City Hall, Los Fresnos High School, Olmito Lake, Rancho Verde Elementary School, Palmer Laasko Elementary and Brownsville Sports Park.