Totally Not Fake News: All Quiet on the Texans' Front

By l4blitzer
Battle Red Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, TX – The NFL “Dead Zone” continues. Training camps are still a few weeks away and the sports world, between the resumption of key 2020 events, like the European Championships (although, now that the Belgian Red Devils are out of the draw, we fully expect ratings to fall with a Cal McNair-like certainty) and the Summer Olympics (which may yet not turn into a COVID-super spreader dumpster fire), the NBA Finals (where the Phoenix Suns seem to be in good position with their experienced point guard, who this city may or may not remember when he suited up for them for a spell) and baseball (even if the sport is going through trashcan-banging and Spider Tack withdrawal), is awash in plenty of non-football type events. Given the dearth of football activity, the extra-curricular activities of some of its stars will garner headline news.

SoccerBattle Red Blog

Totally Not Fake News: Constants in a World of Chaos

Greenwich, England – Perhaps it is a bit of a surprise that this current offering is reporting from the Royal Observatory. Yet, this place might actually be the best part of the world to be at this time. Why would we say that? Certainly not for the pay (we don’t get paid in Pounds…or in actual dollars for that matter, but this is a discussion for another time). Definitely not for the food (ever heard of savory and spicy English cuisine…no you have not, because that does not exist). So, why here, and why now?

