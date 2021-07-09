Cancel
Analyzing Walt Disney's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
On Friday, shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $177.14. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

