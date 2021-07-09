Why You Should Smell Your Weed Before Buying

Marijuana can affect people in different ways. Here are some reasons why you might not be feeling the hit after a smoke session. There’s a lot of variety when it comes to the cannabis experience. Nowadays, there are dozens of options to try, from strains to different methods of consumption. Some people prefer strains that make them sleepy while others prefer ones that produce an energetic and joyful effect. And then there are those consumers who just don’t see what the fuss is about because they’re not feeling the effects.