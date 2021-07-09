Cancel
Billings, MT

Billings Event Brings Community Together for Cars and Coffee

It’s a dream come true for me; holding a cup of joe while looking in awe at beautiful, classic cars. Sounds like an excellent way to spend a Sunday, right?. Hotrods & Caffeine is a bi-monthly event organized by Billings car fanatics focused on bringing the local community together for fun, cars, and prizes.

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

Yellowstone County, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Where’s the Beef? Billings Kids Find Out at Historic Depot

Elementary-age school children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County got to experience some hands-on learning fun today (7/12) at Billings Depot. The event was the first of three "Built from Beef" events happening this summer. From practicing steer roping to learning about cattle brands and seasonings, the kids seemed to be loving the experience.
Billings, MT
97.1 KISS FM

New Billings Grocery Store Opening Soon in Former Lucky’s

The former Lucky's Market building has been sitting empty since the store somewhat abruptly pulled out of the Billings market in early 2020. We wrote at the time the Kroger Company brand was also closing its Missoula location, as they shuttered 32 of their 39 stores in 10 states. I didn't shop at Lucky's very often, but I did enjoy their deli and buffet-style salad bar and lunch offerings. Their pizza-by-the-slice was one of my favorites and a great value. Now, a new grocery store is preparing to open in the same location.
Animals
97.1 KISS FM

UPDATE: Clearwater Junction Cow Has Returned

Montana is a great state for road trips. Not only is the scenery so amazing everywhere you look. But, each community you pass thru, regardless of size, has it's quirks. Take a place like Clearwater Junction for example. Nearly all of us have driven by the iconic "MTCow" on Highway 200. It is probably one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks in Montana. And, for some Montanans, it is the only way they can properly give directions to folks driving MT 200 or Hwy 83. "Just look for the giant cow, you can't miss it."
Travel
97.1 KISS FM

Crowded Glacier Entrances Have Visitors on Dangerous Backroads

For many Montanans, we are all too familiar with the backroads. Sometimes it is our way of escaping civilization for a short time. Spending time driving the winding, and seemingly endless, forest service roads. Knowing the minute we leave the pavement, that we need to be prepared for what could happen. For starters, there is little to NO cell phone service on the backroads. Meaning there is not many chances for you to simply call for help in the case of a flat tire or breakdown. Not to mention, Montanans are aware that the bumpy backroads are no place for a mini van or a sedan. 4 wheel drive trucks or SUVs have better equipped suspension to handle those bumpy roads. But, for someone from Los Angeles or Chicago, this knowledge is something they lack when leaving the pavement.

