Agriculture

What to know about the looming rubber 'apocalypse'

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world now faces a rubber shortage because of multiple supply chain disruptions. "We could be on the cusp of a rubber apocalypse," Ohio State University professor Katrina Cornish told CNBC. Rubber producers are working against all odds: climate change, disease and the fight for shipping containers. The global rubber market was valued at nearly $40 billion in 2020, but one analysis predicts the natural rubber market could be worth nearly $68.5 billion by 2026.

Comments / 0

Community Policy