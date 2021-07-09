What to know about the looming rubber 'apocalypse'
The world now faces a rubber shortage because of multiple supply chain disruptions. "We could be on the cusp of a rubber apocalypse," Ohio State University professor Katrina Cornish told CNBC. Rubber producers are working against all odds: climate change, disease and the fight for shipping containers. The global rubber market was valued at nearly $40 billion in 2020, but one analysis predicts the natural rubber market could be worth nearly $68.5 billion by 2026.www.cnbc.com
