Football is a three phased game with each component sharing equal importance. The third phase (Special Teams) is often overlooked but can be a critical factor in a team’s win/loss record. Kicker Matt Ruffolo decided to return to Lexington for an additional year of eligibility. The super-senior finished 2020 as the SEC’s third most accurate kicker and is slated to handle the Wildcat’s field goals and extra points in 2021.