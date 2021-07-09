Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Woman arrested in break-in at SE Bend auto body, paint shop

By Rhea Panela
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQufi_0asE3Ag500

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested after breaking into a southeast Bend auto body and paint shop early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 4:34 a.m. to an alarm at Crabtree Auto Body and Paint on Southeast Zeller Lane and found the front door and front window completely shattered, Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said. The alarm company reported there was a woman inside the building who claimed to be an employee.

"They pretty much trashed the office, and tore apart the computer," said Tom Davis, an auto body technician at the business. "All the shelves were all knocked over on the ground and stuff like that."

Bend police officers and Deschutes County sheriff's deputies found the woman hiding inside the building. She was taken to the Deschutes County Adult Jail for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and parole violation.

Davis told NewsChannel 21 the neighborhood is usually pretty quiet.

"There's been lots of homeless sleeping on the streets and stuff lately in cars and campers," he said.

The post Woman arrested in break-in at SE Bend auto body, paint shop appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
1K+
Followers
720
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
City
Crabtree, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Se Bend#Crabtree Auto Body#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop north of Bend turns up 5 lbs. of meth, pills; Calif. pair arrested

Two California residents were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 97 north of Bend earlier this week turned up more than four pounds of methamphetamine and a pound of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in their car, Oregon State Police reported Friday. The post OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop north of Bend turns up 5 lbs. of meth, pills; Calif. pair arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fierce fire causes $900,000 damage to two homes south of downtown Bend

A fire heavily damaged two neighboring homes and caused minor damage to a third south of downtown Bend Friday afternoon, also spreading to a fence, trees and power lines before crews could stop it, an official said. Bond Street and others in the Old Town area were closed for hours as a result. The post Fierce fire causes $900,000 damage to two homes south of downtown Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drug agents arrest Portland man accused of importing dangerous fake opioids to C.O.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives arrested a 50-year-old Portland man after a brief struggle at a downtown Redmond bar Monday night, accused of importing large quantities of drugs into Central Oregon, including potentially life-threatening counterfeit opioid pills. The post Drug agents arrest Portland man accused of importing dangerous fake opioids to C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy