Woman arrested in break-in at SE Bend auto body, paint shop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested after breaking into a southeast Bend auto body and paint shop early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 4:34 a.m. to an alarm at Crabtree Auto Body and Paint on Southeast Zeller Lane and found the front door and front window completely shattered, Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said. The alarm company reported there was a woman inside the building who claimed to be an employee.

"They pretty much trashed the office, and tore apart the computer," said Tom Davis, an auto body technician at the business. "All the shelves were all knocked over on the ground and stuff like that."

Bend police officers and Deschutes County sheriff's deputies found the woman hiding inside the building. She was taken to the Deschutes County Adult Jail for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and parole violation.

Davis told NewsChannel 21 the neighborhood is usually pretty quiet.

"There's been lots of homeless sleeping on the streets and stuff lately in cars and campers," he said.

