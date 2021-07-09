Cancel
FDA calls for federal investigation into approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
July 9 (Reuters) - The acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a federal investigation into the agency’s approval of Biogen’s treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

