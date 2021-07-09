‘Tattoo for a year’ startup inks a $20M funding round

When Amol Deshpande gets passionate about an area, he dives deep. The former partner at Kleiner Perkins felt that way about agriculture nearly eight years ago before cofounding his current startup, Farmers Business Network, which helps family farms maximize profits. And when Deshpande’s son was diagnosed with a moderate case of autism seven years ago at age three, he plunged into the different interventions and therapies available. Deshpande’s son, now 10, is thriving. But the founder knows that isn’t everyone’s experience. “I feel grateful about all of the things that had to happen, but I also recognize that we were fortunate to have the means and the access to perform what I think is a miracle,” Deshpande tells Forbes. “There are thousands and thousands getting diagnosed and thousands not even getting diagnosed. I feel a conviction that I have to impact that.”