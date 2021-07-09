Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Gators In Olympic Games: Deanne Rose

By Chris Harry
floridagators.com
 11 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Deanne Rose scored her first goal as a Florida Gator in her very first game as a freshman in 2017. No big deal. That's because she scored her first Olympic goal in 2016 as a 17-year-old about to start her final year at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic in Ontario.

