Gators In Olympic Games: Deanne Rose

SANDWICH, England - After day one of The 149th Open Championship, Yuxin Lin leads all amateurs with a 1-under-par (69) performance on Thursday. The current Florida junior originally qualified to play in the 2020 Open after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2019, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lin set the tone for his round with a birdie on the first hole and pars in back-to-back. He erased a bogey on the fourth and stayed on track, highlighted by a birdie on the eighth hole known as "Hades" which is the toughest on the course according to experts, to finish at 34 (-1) on the front nine. Three straight pars concluded his second round of 35 to sit at 69 (-1) tied for 32nd.