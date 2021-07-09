Alessia Cara Shares Advice For Olivia Rodrigo, Talks Dropping Two Singles

BTS - “Butter”. Steady at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a third consecutive week this frame (a first among tracks by South Korean musicians), BTS’s “Butter” is off to a fantastic start when looking at the race for the Song of the Summer title. The summary release hasn’t budged from the top spot on the tally, and it already ranks as one of the bestselling tunes of the year after selling more than 100,000 copies in each of the past three weeks.