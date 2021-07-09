Alessia Cara Shares Advice For Olivia Rodrigo, Talks Dropping Two Singles
Next week will bring "Sweet Dream" and "Shapeshifter." Alessia Cara wrote a ton of songs for her upcoming fifth studio album. Like, 40. You'll get to hear a fraction of those fresh tracks next week when the Grammy-winning singer drops two new singles, "Sweet Dream" and "Shapeshifter." In interview with Billboard's Chelsea Briggs, Cara also reveals that the new album finds her "experimenting a lot sonically."www.billboard.com
