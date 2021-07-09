Damian Lillard says loss to 'beat up and injured' Denver affected Team USA decision

Colin Cowherd: “Anthony Davis missed as many games this year as Damian Lillard has in his career. It solves two issues: in order for Portland to think about a trade they’d have to get something big back, and Anthony Davis is pretty BIG and a great player. The Lakers have a couple of dilemmas here – Frank Vogel loves bigs and Anthony Davis doesn’t want to be a big. He had his lowest year in rebounds, his lowest year in blocked shots, and he’s becoming increasingly a finesse player on the outside, so now Vogel and Anthony Davis is not ideal. The Lakers need a point and they don’t wanna pay Dennis Schröder. If they pay Dame that issue goes away, you got a true superstar, and the Anthony Davis health issue goes away… This makes a ton of sense. There are three things LeBron James needs for the remainder of his career. A guy who can play almost every game, someone who is as committed as he is, and LeBron needs somebody where he can leave the floor and the offense is fine… Dame for AD? I would do it tomorrow.” (Full Video Above)