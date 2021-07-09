Cancel
POTUS

Officials evaluating first lady's Olympic trip as Tokyo state of emergency nears: report

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
  • Japan’s state of emergency and the Olympic committee’s subsequent ban on spectators at the Tokyo games has called into question first lady Jill Biden’s potential visit to the opening ceremonies.
  • "We are still assessing the feasibility of the First Lady attending, and our advance team arrives in Tokyo on Friday," Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN in a statement on Thursday.
  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that the Biden Administration is in “close contact” with the Japanese president, who supports the precautions taken by games officials.

Japan’s state of emergency and the Olympic committee’s subsequent ban on spectators at the Tokyo games has called into question first lady Jill Biden’s potential visit to opening ceremonies on July 23.

"We are still assessing the feasibility of the First Lady attending, and our advance team arrives in Tokyo on Friday," Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Thursday a state of emergency is set to begin next week as cases rise in Tokyo. Suga told reporters the state of emergency will go into effect on Monday and run through the entirety of the games, The Associated Press reported. Event organizers said later Tuesday that domestic spectators would be barred from attending the games.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that the Biden Administration is in “close contact” with the Japanese president who supports the precautions taken by games officials, according to CNN.

"The President supports the Tokyo Olympic Games and the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators. He has pride in the US athletes who have trained for Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit," Psaki said.

"We're well aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, that the government and international committee has undertaken, which is why, as we said, we support the Games moving forward," she added.

Our country is in a historic fight against the Coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The Tokyo government reported 822 new COVID-19 Friday, marking the 20th straight day the number surpassed the mark from seven days prior. New cases reached their highest point since May on Wednesday at 920.

Japan reported more than 2,200 new cases and 17 deaths in the past day— bringing the death toll to 14,865, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 16 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS RIGHT NOW

