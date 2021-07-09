Cancel
England vs Italy: Who should Gareth Southgate pick in starting XI and will Three Lions win Euro 2020 final?

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clock is ticking down to Italy vs England in the final of Euro 2020, and to Gareth Southgate naming the most important starting XI of his managerial career. Southgate has got everything right so far, guiding England to their first major tournament final since 1966, but one giant hurdle remains, and it is without question the biggest challenge the Three Lions boss has ever faced.

Gareth Southgate
Raheem Sterling
Harry Kane
#England#Italy#Three Lions#Xi#Sky Sports
