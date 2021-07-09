Cancel
Wisconsin State

Trial date set in Wisconsin tavern shooting

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday set a Jan. 10 trial date for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.

Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set the trial date after finding probably cause during a preliminary hearing on Friday.

The complaint alleges that Vinson got into a fight at the crowded bar before opening fire and fleeing. Video shows Vinson exchanging fire with one of the victims, Kevin Donaldson, outside the tavern, according to the complaint. Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha were killed.

Bond for Vinson is set at $4 million cash.

Somers is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, not far from the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

