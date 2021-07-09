Sonesta expands franchise & development organization
Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has added five new executives to its franchise & development team under the leadership of Brian Quinn, chief development officer. “This newly extended team brings an unmatched wealth of industry experience,” said Quinn. “I am appreciative and pleased to welcome these talented hospitality executives to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. This business is about building and maintaining strong relationships; these well-seasoned professionals excel at both, and we are thrilled to have them now part of Sonesta’s franchise & development team.”www.hotelbusiness.com
