Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Report: Till slaying still being investigated 65 years later

By JAY REEVES
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HabcD_0asE1T8E00
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago teen, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The Justice Department is continuing its investigation into the killing of Till, the Black teenager whose slaying 65 years ago in Mississippi sparked outrage and illustrated the brutality of racism in the segregated South. (AP Photo, File)

The Justice Department is continuing its investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose slaying 65 years ago in Mississippi sparked outrage and illustrated the brutality of racism in the segregated South.

The department’s latest report on civil rights cold cases, released late last month, lists three investigations dating back decades that were closed because witnesses or suspects have died, leads went nowhere or cases were too old to prosecute, but the Till case wasn’t among them.

Relatives of Till said they didn’t know of anyone in the family who’d received official notification that the review had ended, a key step in the department’s process.

“That’s all we know, that it’s still open,” family member Marvel Parker said Friday. Her husband, Wheeler Parker, was with Till the night he was taken from a family home at gunpoint. The youth’s brutalized body was later pulled from a river, where it had been weighted down with a cotton gin fan.

Some news outlets reported last year that the investigation had ended.

Initially closed in 2007, the case was reopened after a 2017 book quoted a key figure in the case, Carolyn Bryant Donham, as saying she lied when she claimed that the 14-year-old Till grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances. The allegation enraged the white woman’s husband and another man, who were acquitted of murder but later admitted to the killing in a magazine interview.

While Donham’s then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, were never retried and have since died, Donham is in her 80s and still lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. Relatives have publicly denied that she recanted her allegations about Till.

Ollie Gordon, a cousin of Till, said relatives want the case to remain open as long as there’s any chance someone could be prosecuted.

“We want justice,” she said. “As long as Carolyn Bryant is still breathing we want justice.”

The FBI investigation has included a talk with Wheeler Parker, who previously told The Associated Press interview that he heard Till whistle at the woman in a store in Money, Mississippi, but that the teen did nothing to warrant being killed.

First approved in 2007 and reauthorized in 2016 to include additional cases, a federal civil rights law named for Till allowed a review of slayings that hadn’t been solved or prosecuted to the point of a conviction. The law requires the Justice Department to make annual progress reports to Congress, but no new report was issued in 2020.

While about 150 cases have been reviewed, only two federal convictions and three state convictions have occurred, most recently when former Alabama state trooper James Bonard Fowler was convicted in 2010 of shooting Jimmie Lee Jackson during a protest in Marion, Alabama, in 1965.

The report last month said three cases involving Black victims had been closed without any charges because people had died or crimes were too old to pursue. Those included the deaths of Anthony Adams, 25, in Salt Lake City in 1978; Jo Etha Collier in Drew, Mississippi, in 1971; and Eddie Cook in Detroit in 1965.

Adams, a gay Black man, was found stabbed to death in his ransacked apartment, but a woman whose fingerprint was found on a television died in 2008, the report said. Three men were charged with murder in the death of Collier, who was shot to death from a moving vehicle while walking with friends, but no one was convicted and no further prosecutions are possible, it said.

The report said no suspects were ever identified in the case of Cook, who was killed by a shotgun blast that came from a car occupied by four or five white youths.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Roy Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Shooting#Murder#The Justice Department#Fbi#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Public SafetyThe Independent

Black man spent months in jail despite video proving he wasn’t at crime scene

A 29-year-old Black man in the US spent several months in jail despite video footage proving he wasn’t at the crime scene at the time of the incident. Arthur Jones, also known as AJ, was 23 years old in July 2015 when he was picked up in the murder case of Jabarri Goudy, 17, who was shot twice outside a club in Mississippi state’s Hattiesburg city.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Bigamist husband on trial in murders of pregnant wife, 4 family members

An Alabama man on trial for capital murder this week allegedly worked with his first wife to kill his pregnant second wife and four members of her family, prosecutors said. Christopher Henderson, 46, appeared in Madison County court Monday to hear testimony against him from his first wife Rhonda Carlson, whom he was still legally married to when he wed his second wife Kristen Smallwood Henderson, news station WAAY reported.
Madison County, NENorfolk Daily News

90 years later, story of robbery, jailbreak still captivates

The 1931 robbery of the Granada theater, and its aftermath, has all the elements of a great story. It’s full of cunning criminals and brave cops, crime and punishment and failure and success. At times it’s funny, and at others frightening to think about. It’s a story that was overshadowed...
Public SafetyUnion Leader

Officer who murdered George Floyd gets 22 1/2 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020 on a Minneapolis sidewalk, video of which sparked global protests. A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on April 20...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fatherly

Scathing Report Finds FBI Mishandled, Delayed Larry Nassar Arrest

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog just released a damning report. It reveals just how badly the FBI botched its investigation of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics national team doctor who sexually abused hundreds of girls and women, and that senior officials within the Bureau sought to cover up their actions by lying to investigators.
Law Enforcementsandiegouniontribune.com

Vegas death after 2019 arrest draws Floyd family, lawyer

LAS VEGAS — Members of George Floyd’s family and their attorney said Thursday they support a federal excessive force, wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit filed this week in Nevada by relatives of a Black man who died in handcuffs after Las Vegas police chased him on a bicycle and on foot in 2019.
Bell County, TXlawofficer.com

Woman accused of aiding in Vanessa Guillén’s murder indicted

BELL COUNTY, Texas — U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, 20, who had been stationed at Foot Hood in Texas, went missing in April 2020. Her body was found in a shallow grave about six weeks later, Law Officer reported. Spc. Aaron David Robinson, the soldier who bludgeoned her to death with a hammer and later dismembered her, shot and killed himself after being confronted by investigators.
Nebraska StateLexington Clipper-Herald

23-year-old's death being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting

On July 5 at approximately 2 a.m., Law Enforcement from the Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of W 9th in Lexington, Nebraska. Law enforcement did not locate any activity as reported in the 800 block at that time.

Comments / 1

Community Policy